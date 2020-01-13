San Francisco 49ers

49ers tickets selling for $10K for VIP seats against Green Bay at Levi's Stadium

By Anser Hassan
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Jose Badillo considers himself to be a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan, whipping out his credit card with the 49ers logo on it as proof.

But he's still debating how much to spend on 49ers tickets with his 49ers credit card.

He wants to get his mom tickets to this weekend's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's stadium.

RELATED: Ticket prices to watch 49ers in first NFC Championship Game at Levi's

"We are all excited. The entire Bay Area is excited, so it'll be cool!" say Badillo, who lives in San Jose.

But even for the die-hards, tickets aren't cheap. Way up at the very top of the stadium is section 400. Those tickets are selling for $400, each. Closer to the field, seats in the BNY Mellon Club and other VIP sections are selling as high as $10,000 for a single ticket.



Cece Beltran, a "49er Faithful," says these big games are just becoming a party for the rich, while the real fans get priced out pretty quickly.

"I don't think it's fair for the real fans who actually want to go and see the game. I just think everything in this area is getting more expensive and it's just not fair," says Beltran, who lives in San Jose.

Fans may not like high prices, but local businesses say the games are bringing in big business.

RELATED: Seahawks eliminated! 49ers will host Green Bay Packers in NFC Championship

Avatar Hotel, which is down the street from Levi's Stadium, has been sold out for every home game. Hotel management says this weekend will be no exception.

Badillo says the game will be epic. He knows tickets will be expensive. But he says his mom - and his team - are worth it.

"For my mom, I'll pay anything. Whatever the 49ers card allows at least," he says with a laugh.

The NFL warns fans about counterfeit tickets and recommends to only buy tickets from authorized vendors.

Go here for the latest news and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslevi's stadiumsanta clarasan francisco 49ersticketsnflnfc championship gamenflfootballlevi's stadiumgreen bay packersticketmaster
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
2020 NFL season projections: Chances to make Super Bowl, win division, land top draft spot, more
49ers' Solomon Thomas opens up about mental health struggles, shares advice
49ers' Raheem Mostert acknowledges family concern over return to practice
Ranking 2020 NFL offseasons from worst to first: Barnwell on the Raiders, Saints, 49ers, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News