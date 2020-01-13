49ers tickets selling for $10K for VIP seats against Green Bay at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Jose Badillo considers himself to be a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan, whipping out his credit card with the 49ers logo on it as proof.But he's still debating how much to spend on 49ers tickets with his 49ers credit card.He wants to get his mom tickets to this weekend's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's stadium."We are all excited. The entire Bay Area is excited, so it'll be cool!" say Badillo, who lives in San Jose.But even for the die-hards, tickets aren't cheap. Way up at the very top of the stadium is section 400. Those tickets are selling for $400, each. Closer to the field, seats in the BNY Mellon Club and other VIP sections are selling as high as $10,000 for a single ticket.Cece Beltran, a "49er Faithful," says these big games are just becoming a party for the rich, while the real fans get priced out pretty quickly."I don't think it's fair for thefans who actually want to go and see the game. I just think everything in this area is getting more expensive and it's just not fair," says Beltran, who lives in San Jose.Fans may not like high prices, but local businesses say the games are bringing in big business.Avatar Hotel, which is down the street from Levi's Stadium, has been sold out for every home game. Hotel management says this weekend will be no exception.Badillo says the game will be epic. He knows tickets will be expensive. But he says his mom - and his team - are worth it."For my mom, I'll pay anything. Whatever the 49ers card allows at least," he says with a laugh.The NFL warns fans about counterfeit tickets and recommends to only buy tickets from authorized vendors.