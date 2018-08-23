NEW YORK --The man who murdered John Lennon was denied parole for a 10th time Thursday.
Mark David Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle outside of the Dakota, his Manhattan apartment building, on December 8, 1980.
The 63-year-old went before New York's parole board earlier this week.
Chapman is serving 20-years-to-life in the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York.
The state Board of Parole last denied parole to Chapman two years ago. He will be eligible again in 2020.
