John Lennon's killer Mark David Chapman denied parole for a 10th time

This Jan. 31, 2018 photo, provided by the New York State Department of Corrections, shows Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon. ((New York State Department of Corrections via AP))

NEW YORK --
The man who murdered John Lennon was denied parole for a 10th time Thursday.

Mark David Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle outside of the Dakota, his Manhattan apartment building, on December 8, 1980.

VIDEO: Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at 'March for Our Lives' event in New York City

The 63-year-old went before New York's parole board earlier this week.

Chapman is serving 20-years-to-life in the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York.

The state Board of Parole last denied parole to Chapman two years ago. He will be eligible again in 2020.

VIDEO: A look back at The Beatles' final concert at San Francisco's Candlestick Park
As the 50th anniversary of what would turn out to be The Beatles' final live concert approaches, here's a look at the experience through the eyes of journalists who were there to cover the historic rock show in 1966.

