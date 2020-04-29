Neighbors surprise 95-year-old WWll veteran with birthday parade in Half Moon Bay

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- World War II veteran John Lynch celebrated his 95th birthday with his very own parade in front of his home in Half Moon Bay.Video of the celebration shows a line of cars, including a fire truck, driving by to wish Lynch a happy birthday on Tuesday.He is described a the " jewel of the coastside" and county and a "true patriot!"Lynch, who is sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, sat in a chair and waved to his friends and neighbors as they went by.