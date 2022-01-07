Public memorial service for Raiders great John Madden to take place on Feb. 15 in Oakland

The Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster died on December 28. He was 85.
Madden, who is known in the Bay Area for his legacy with the Raiders, went to Jefferson High School in Daly City. He lived with his wife in Pleasanton before his passing.
Further details on the memorial will be announced in the near future, the NFL said.
