Sports

Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. dies at age 78

UNC head coach Dean Smith gets a victory hug from Georgetown head coach John Thompson after North Carolina won the NCAA Championship in March 1982. (AP Photo) (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON -- Legendary basketball coach John Thompson Jr. has died at the age of 78, according to ESPN.

Thompson was the first African-American head coach to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship when his Georgetown Hoyas won the title in 1984.

Thompson led the Hoyas to three Final Fours in the 1980s.

Thompson is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

He was also close friends with Dean Smith, the Hall of Fame coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Thompson was the first recipient of the Dean Smith Award which goes to a college basketball coach that embodies honesty, integrity and treating all people with courtesy and respect.

SEE ALSO: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

At Georgetown, Thompson created one of the top basketball programs of the 1980s and 1990s, featuring the talents of Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Allen Iverson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscollege basketballncaaobituary
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor hair salons, barbershops, malls reopen in Santa Clara Co.
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Wildfire updates: Assistance centers open for LNU Complex Fire victims
Coronavirus updates:21 schools in Contra Costa Co. apply to bring kids back
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Latest evacuations, road closures due to Bay Area fires
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm early this week, hot holiday weekend
Sonoma Co. fire survivors get assistance on recovery as communities repopulate
NASA satellite images show burn scars from Bay Area wildfires
Protesters clash during Trump rally at Golden Gate Bridge
Mountain lion spotted outside Peninsula home
More TOP STORIES News