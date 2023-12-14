Closing arguments expected in assault trial of Jonathan Majors

NEW YORK -- Actor Jonathan Majors will return to court Thursday for closing arguments in the domestic violence case against him.

He was seen leaving court Wednesday with his girlfriend actress Meagan Good by his side.

The domestic violence trial of the Marvel actor continues after a full day of evidence being presented to the court.

His attorneys started and rested their case after calling three witnesses.

One was a medical expert who expressed doubts about the severity of the injuries to his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

"I don't see evidence of a strong blow to the earlobe here because I'd expect to see a significant amount of bruising or swelling and I don't see that," Dr. Tammy Weiner said.

"Is this photo consistent with a sharp blow to the head?" defense attorney Priya Chaudhry asked, showing the witness a photo of the injury.

"No," Weiner answered.

The assault allegedly happened last March inside her SUV in Manhattan, on the way home after dinner.

"Coretta Scott King...do you know who that is? That's Martin Luther King's wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama's wife," Majors is heard saying in a recording. "I'm just gonna say this. My temper, my s-t, my...all that said...I'm a great man. A GREAT man. I am doing great things, not just for me but for my culture and for the world."

Bodycam footage was also released of the day officers entered their Manhattan apartment after the encounter in the SUV, as well as the 911 call to police.

Attorneys for Majors claim Jabbari was the aggressor and that she physically attacked Majors.

Majors choose not to testify in his own defense.

He has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

Majors faces up to a year in prison if convicted.

(ABC News contributed to this report.)