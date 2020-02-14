pier 14 shooting

Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate found incompetent to stand trial for federal gun charge relating to Kate Steinle

Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate found incompetent to stand trial for federal gun charge on Feb. 14, 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an immigrant cleared of murder in the 2015 San Francisco pier killing, is not competent to stand trial on federal gun charges, according to an evaluator.

In a court document, United States Judge Vince Chhabria states:

"The evaluator has concluded that the defendant, because of mental illness that is not presently being treated, is not competent to stand trial. The evaluator's report has been provided to the government and the defense, and the Court has set a status conference for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 to discuss next steps. See Dkt. No. 105. If either side disputes the evaluator's conclusion, an evidentiary hearing would likely be required to further explore the defendant's competency. If neither side disputes the evaluator's conclusion, the Court wishes to explore with the parties whether attempts should be made locally to restore the defendant to
competency through proper medication, as opposed to sending the defendant to a federal facility outside California. IT IS SO ORDERED."

