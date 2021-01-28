COVID-19 vaccine

Oregon health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.

Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the "impromptu vaccine clinic" took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic.



Six of the vaccines were getting close to expiring so the workers decided to offer them to other stranded drivers.

The shots were meant for other people, but "the snow meant those doses wouldn't make it to them before they expired," the health department said.

Not wanting to waste them, staff walked from vehicle to vehicle, offering people a chance to receive the vaccine. A county ambulance was on hand for safety.

All the doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff's Office employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others, officials said.

Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber said it was one of the "coolest operations he'd been a part of."

MORE: Avoid preventive pain relievers before getting a COVID-19 vaccine, experts say
EMBED More News Videos

While pain relief medication may dull side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it could also dull your body's immune response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoregoncoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Avoid preventive pain relievers before COVID vaccine: Experts
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
42-year-old Napa Co. supervisor under fire for getting vaccine
Californians with chronic illness will wait longer under vaccine plan
Vaccines 'highly adaptable,' can be tweaked for COVID-19 variants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waves of moderate to heavy rain continue in Bay Area
Rain impacting SF businesses preparing to reopen
AccuWeather forecast: Storm continues today, drier beginning tomorrow
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Storm timeline: More rain, chance of thunder across Bay Area
Old computer systems add to EDD delays
Show More
42-year-old Napa Co. supervisor under fire for getting vaccine
Bay Area public transit agencies to get federal funds
COVID-19 updates: Blue Shield to create vaccine administration network
Blizzard warning in Lake Tahoe until Friday
Bay Area man charged with stockpiling weapons, explosives
More TOP STORIES News