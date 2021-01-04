Raiders RB Josh Jacobs facing DUI charge after crash in Las Vegas

By KEN RITTER

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of game against the Broncos Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs received minor injuries and was arrested on a misdemeanor drunken driving charge after a pre-dawn single-vehicle crash Monday near McCarran International Airport, authorities said Monday.

A Las Vegas police report said Jacobs, 22, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut on his forehead after the airbag deployed when the 2019 Acura NSX sports car he was driving crashed into a tunnel wall at the Las Vegas airport, prosecutor Eric Bauman said.

Police at the scene determined the 5-foot-10, 220-pound Jacobs was impaired by alcohol, and blood was drawn at the hospital, Bauman said. Laboratory results can take several weeks.

Jacobs was booked at the Clark County jail on a driving under the influence charge and released without bail pending a court appearance March 8, said his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.

The attorneys noted that no complaint was immediately filed.

"We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged," they said.

Jacobs lives in Las Vegas, Chesnoff said.

It was not immediately clear if Jacobs had just returned to Las Vegas from Denver, where the Raiders defeated the Broncos, 32-31, in their final NFL regular-season game. That was less than 12 hours before the 4:43 a.m. crash.

"The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs," team spokesman Will Kiss said in a statement. "The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time."

____

Associated Press writer W.G. Ramirez contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
