HARVEY WEINSTEIN

Judge declines to dismiss Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the case from Lower Manhattan.

NEW YORK --
A judge in New York has declined to dismiss charges against Harvey Weinstein that could put him behind bars if convicted.

Judge James Burke held a brief court session Thursday after a flurry of court papers in which Weinstein's lawyers say the case has been "irreparably tainted" by allegations that a police detective acted improperly in the investigation.

After a brief discussion with the lawyers, the judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.

RELATED: 'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Rose McGowan and more react to Harvey Weinstein's arrest

Prosecutors say there's ample evidence to move forward to trial.

Weinstein, who denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex, is putting on his fiercest campaign yet to get the case thrown out.

He left the courthouse without commenting.

Weinstein's lawyer says he's still confident the disgraced Hollywood mogul will be "completely exonerated."

See more stories on Harvey Weinstein.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harvey weinsteinsexual assaultu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Rose McGowan on arrest
Silence breaker Adama Iwu discusses activism, Me Too movement
Time's Up movement highlights diversity, inclusivity at Oscars
Harvey Weinstein statue in Hollywod spotlights sexual misconduct issue
More harvey weinstein
Top Stories
Proposal to raise Golden Gate Bridge toll to $10
Mysterious light seen in night sky over California
PHOTOS: Mysterious streak of light seen in sky above California
Yemeni mother arrives in the Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son
Accuweather Forecast: Fog then showers today
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
'Obama Claus' surprises patients at children's hospital
Show More
ABC7 celebrates a role change for Cheryl Jennings
Travelers face chaos as drones shut down London's Gatwick Airport
Surfer recounts tale of brutal wipe out at Mavericks
Local student loan debt relief company victims speak out
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
More News