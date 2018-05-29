Judge hears arguments on warrants in Golden State Killer case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3410864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.

The suspected Golden State Killer is back in Court in Sacramento.This the first time we are seeing video of Joseph DeAngelo standing up without a wheelchair in court. He is being held in a cage in the courtroom.It's up to the judge to decide whether to unseal search and arrest warrants. ABC News and other media outlets made the request. By getting a look at the warrants we can learn more about how investigators used DNA samples and a genealogy website to connect the 72-year-old former police officer to the decades old cases.The defense is fighting the release saying it could impact DeAngelo's right to a fair trial.