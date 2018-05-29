Judge hears arguments on warrants in Golden State Killer case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --The suspected Golden State Killer is back in Court in Sacramento.
This the first time we are seeing video of Joseph DeAngelo standing up without a wheelchair in court. He is being held in a cage in the courtroom.
RELATED: How genealogical websites helped investigators pinpoint alleged Golden State Killer
It's up to the judge to decide whether to unseal search and arrest warrants. ABC News and other media outlets made the request. By getting a look at the warrants we can learn more about how investigators used DNA samples and a genealogy website to connect the 72-year-old former police officer to the decades old cases.
The defense is fighting the release saying it could impact DeAngelo's right to a fair trial.
TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.