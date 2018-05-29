GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Judge hears arguments on warrants in Golden State Killer case

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspected Golden State Killer is in court this morning where a judge is deciding whether to unseal arrest and search warrants in the case. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The suspected Golden State Killer is back in Court in Sacramento.

This the first time we are seeing video of Joseph DeAngelo standing up without a wheelchair in court. He is being held in a cage in the courtroom.

RELATED: How genealogical websites helped investigators pinpoint alleged Golden State Killer

It's up to the judge to decide whether to unseal search and arrest warrants. ABC News and other media outlets made the request. By getting a look at the warrants we can learn more about how investigators used DNA samples and a genealogy website to connect the 72-year-old former police officer to the decades old cases.

The defense is fighting the release saying it could impact DeAngelo's right to a fair trial.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
EMBED More News Videos

The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
contra costa countymurderFBImurder rewardrewardrapearrestcaliforniau.s. & worldGolden State Killerhomicideserial killerserial rapistCaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking DeAngelo and the 'Golden State Killer'
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
California district attorneys to give update on Golden State Killer case
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News