New Jersey judge off bench after saying rape suspect came from 'good family'

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey's high court has taken action against two judges over their comments in cases involving sexual assault.

The state Supreme Court has recommended that John Russo Jr. be removed from the bench.

Russo asked a woman during a 2016 hearing if she could have closed her legs to prevent a sexual assault.

Russo will have a chance to offer evidence before a panel to contest his removal.

Also Wednesday, the court terminated the temporary assignment of a judge who declined to order a 16-year-old rape suspect tried in adult court because the youth came "from a good family."

James Troiano asked whether the suspect should face serious consequences over a video-recorded assault on an intoxicated teenager.

Troiano is retired but had been recalled to serve in Monmouth County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
courtnew jersey newssex assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News