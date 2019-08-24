Judge sentences suspect in 1995 San Mateo County kidnapping case

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo County prosecutors are calling it justice delayed, but not denied.

Friday a judge sentenced 69-year-old Kevin Lin to seven years to life in prison for the 1995 kidnapping of a Hillsborough girl.

Prosecutors say Lin and two other men grabbed then nine-year-old Kristine Chiu as she walked home from school, and demanded $800,000 in ransom. Kristine was released after 12 hours-- no ransom was paid.

Authorities say Lin went into hiding until his arrest in 2017-- a jury convicted him last month.

"The judge said while the sentence was mandatory, he would have imposed it anyway because he found the kidnapping to be an egregious crime and it was an evil act," said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

The victim wasn't in court Friday- but according to Wagstaffe, she wants to put the ordeal behind her.

Lin continues to deny any involvement in the kidnapping.
