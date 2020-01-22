Judge set to make decision in Cuba Gooding, Jr. groping case in New York City

NEW YORK -- A key decision could be made in Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s groping case.

A judge is expected to decide if additional women can take the witness stand in the actor's trial.

Three women have accused Gooding of groping them at bars and clubs in Manhattan.

Nineteen more women have accused him of inappropriate touching, but charges have not been filed.

Gooding is set to appear in the same courthouse Wednesday as Harvey Weinstein.

Gooding has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
