Jussie Smollett, former 'Empire' actor, in court Wednesday on new charges in connection with alleged attack

CHICAGO -- Actor Jussie Smollett is expected in a Chicago courtroom Monday to face new charges for allegedly lying about an attack in the city last year.Smollett is expected to plead not guilty to six counts of felony disorderly conduct stemming from the January 2019 incident.The "Empire" actor told police he was targeted in a racist and homophobic attack. After an investigation, police determined Smollett staged the attack and hired two brothers to help pull it off.Police said Smollett staged the attack on himself because he was unhappy with his "Empire" salary.Last year, Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct and weeks later, Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx's office dismissed the case.Special Prosecutor Dan Web was then appointed in August to look into the case, and the way it was handled by Foxx. A grand jury recently returned a new six-count indictmentSmollett is expected to be arraigned Monday morning on the new charges and is scheduled to go before a judge at 9 a.m.In addition to the indictment, the city of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against Smollett to recoup $130,000 spent on the investigation. Smollett has filed a counterclaim that accused the city and CPD of ignoring key evidence that proved Jussie Smollett's claim of an attack.