Feds cite efforts to 'obstruct' probe of classified documents found at Trump's Florida estate

The Justice Department is set to respond to the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month.

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified documents at Donald Trump's Florida estate.

A court filing Tuesday night says "government records were likely concealed and removed" from a storage room even after the former president's representatives had assured officials that they'd thoroughly searched the property.

The FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found three classified documents stashed in office drawers.

The new filing includes a photo showing the cover pages of classified documents - some marked as "TOP SECRET/SCI" - splayed out on a carpet at Mar-a-Lago.