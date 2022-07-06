juul

FDA temporarily suspends order banning Juul cigarettes

The agency said that the stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order while it conducts further review.
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA temporarily suspends order banning Juul cigarettes

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration issued an administrative stay Tuesday on the order it issued last month for vaping company Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market.

The agency said on Twitter that the stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order while it conducts further review, but does not rescind it.

The FDA issued the initial order banning Juul sales on June 23. A day later, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the government ban.

The initial FDA action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.

MORE: E-cig maker Juul to pay $40M to NC, change business practices, state attorney general says
EMBED More News Videos

NC Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday that he has reached a settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul that will require it to pay $40 million and make "drastic changes" to how it operates in North Carolina.



To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

The FDA originally said Juul's application left regulators with significant questions and didn't include enough information to evaluate any potential health risks. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit granted Juul's request for a hold while the court reviews the case.

On Tuesday, the FDA said it has determined "there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review."

Still, it said, the stay and the review do not "constitute authorization to market, sell or ship Juul products."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssmokingfdau.s. & worldcigarettesjuul
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JUUL
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban
E-cig maker Juul to pay $40M to NC, change business practices
SF-based Juul accused of recruiting health researchers to endorse vaping
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: AB-5 reprieve, anti-vaping campaign, San Jose Restaurant Week
TOP STORIES
Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing during Michigan concert
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Highland Park parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats
SF officials warn of possible monkeypox exposure at Pride event
SJ animal shelter at capacity as fireworks blamed for lost pets
3 Oakland men missing in Sacramento Co. drowning incident ID'd
3-year-old critically injured in East Oakland shooting on July 4th
Show More
5 hit by outside celebratory gunfire at A's Coliseum, OPD says
Fireworks or barbecue may have sparked NorCal wildfire, officials say
Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of murder
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
SJ Sharks new hire makes NHL history as 1st Black GM
More TOP STORIES News