k-9

Good boy: K-9 deputy finds missing 8-year-olds lost in Virginia woods within 15 minutes

EMBED <>More Videos

A deputy K-9 in Powhatan, Virginia, is being praised after he helped find two missing 8-year-old children.

POWHATAN, Va. -- A deputy K-9 in Powhatan, Virginia, is being praised after he helped find two missing 8-year-old children.

According to the Powhatan Sheriff's Office, the pair went missing in the woods on March 23.

RELATED: K-9's scent-tracking skills help LAPD find missing 9-year-old girl
After a 45-minute search by parents and neighbors yielded no results, the sheriff's office was called in to help.

With deputies came K-9 Bane. Within 15 minutes of entering the woods, Bane was able to track and find the children.



On March 24, the sheriff's office posted a picture of Bane to their Facebook saying, "As soon as the children were home safe he was back on patrol eager for the next call for service. Job well done K-9 Bane!"

The post also stated that while K-9 programs are hard to manage, incidents like this prove why they are important.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyvirginiak 9trendingmissing childrenfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
K-9
How TSA dogs are intercepting explosives at Mineta San Jose Airport
K-9's scent-tracking skills help LAPD find missing 9-year-old girl
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
This police dog may never see his partner again
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after 4-year-old boy shot in head in Oakland
Final preparations underway for A's Opening Day at the Coliseum
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Accuweather Forecast: Chance for showers, drier weekend
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
Dad goes viral after video shows him belting 'Ave Maria' at Disney World
Show More
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
Powerball results: Winning tickets matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in Bay Area
Alameda woman says squatters moved into her house, even changed locks
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News