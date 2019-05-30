'Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' gets 57 years in New Jersey murder

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey -- A man convicted of beating a prominent New Jersey attorney to death in 2013 was sentenced to 57 years in prison Thursday.

Caleb McGillvary, known as "Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker," was found guilty last month of first-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Joseph Galfy.

He had to wait six years for his case to go to court.

The now-30-year-old McGillvary had been a viral sensation after he stopped an attack on a utility worker in California by using a hatchet.

But a few months after becoming an internet hero, the Canadian hitchhiker was arrested in May 2013 as the key suspect in the murder of Galfy, who was killed inside his home in Clark.

The investigation revealed that the two men first met in Times Square, about a day and a half before Galfy's death.

McGillvary claimed Galfy drugged and sexually assaulted him, and that the killing was in self-defense.

He was convicted after a four-week trial and several hours of jury deliberation.

McGillvary will face a term of up to life in state prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseytrialmurderu.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News