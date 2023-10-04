60,000 of the workers are at Kaiser facilities in California and will now be striking through through 6 a.m. Saturday. Here's how it could impact hospitals.

Largest healthcare strike in US history underway as 75,000 Kaiser workers walk off job

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- The biggest healthcare strike in U.S. history is now happening as 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers are hitting the picket lines Wednesday morning.

Sixty thousand of them work at Kaiser facilities in California and both sides were still at the bargaining table all the way up until 6 a.m.

Kaiser released this statement Wednesday morning before the strike began:

"Both Kaiser Permanente management and Coalition union representatives are still at the bargaining table, having worked through the night in an effort to reach an agreement. There has been a lot of progress, with agreements reached on several specific proposals late Tuesday.



We remain committed to reaching a new agreement that continues to provide our employees with market-leading wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable professional development opportunities."

Union member Priscilla Opfermann helps coordinate patient care at Kaiser's Walnut Creek Medical Center. She believes the pandemic pushed healthcare workers like her to the brink. She says she now gets emotional seeing patients.

"The big items we need to discuss that the short-staffing crisis get taken care of - are not being brought to the table," Opfermann said.

Healthcare workers are striking at Kaiser Permanente facilities over unfair labor practices for three days, from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

John August is a conflict resolution expert who was on the former Kaiser union negotiating team, and is now at Cornell University.

"Patients will feel an immediate impact, especially if they need lab work, diagnostic imaging, pharmacy and vision care and so on because most of the employees who are the bulk of the workers in those facilities would be on strike," August said.

He says while doctors and registered nurses are striking, hospital disruptions could possibly include clerical staff, meal service and housekeeping, which affects infection control.

Kaiser Permanente, in a statement, said to mitigate the impact of the strike they have plans to expand Kaiser's network of pharmacies to include neighborhood locations, will reschedule some non-emergency and elective procedures and are onboarding critical care professionals to work during a strike.

"Kaiser Permanente has an obligation to do those things," August said. "They certainly want to provide those services during the strike but it's not going to be easy."

In a statement, Kaiser told ABC7 News that while talks are ongoing, several provisions have already been reached.

Two other Bay Area unions have approved a sympathy strike. IFPTE local 20 and OPEIU local 29 workers say they will also walk off the job in solidarity -- they include technical employees, clinical lab scientists and home health therapists.

"I think that this strike should be seen - should it occur - as a national problem that affects everyone in health care," August said.

