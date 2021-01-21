Politics

'Truly indescribable': Girls around US watch with awe, admiration as Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kamala Harris made history as the first woman to be sworn in as vice president, but the powerful impact of that moment became by looking at social media.

Across the country, thousands of people shared pictures of their daughters and other young girls watching that moment unfold.

RELATED: Vice President Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics on Inauguration Day

Their captions captured the inspiring, emotional impact of young girls seeing a woman being sworn into office.

We gathered up some of the best images on social media of this moment and you can watch it all in the video above.

Here are a few of their comments:

"Watching my daughter watch a woman be sworn in to be the Vice President of the United States gives me more feelings than I think my body can contain. It was a great day and I am just basking in the beauty that is history being made right in front of our eyes," wrote Casey Thaler


"As I sit here deployed my daughter called me. 'Daddy there is a new Vice President and she is brown skin like me!' " wrote Jeremy Coates.


"Today was a huge representation of the progress we've made. If you asked me if this was possible when I was a girl, my answer would've been no. What we see as progress, my girls are seeing as the norm," wrote Dr. Melissa Robinson-Brown.


"Had Abby watching the swearing in today after school to show her how important this day is for all women. Abby proudly said, "It's girls day!!!" Heck yeah it is baby girl!" wrote Maria Cristina Gauthier."


"She may not know what she was watching today but I'm so proud that she saw history be made and another glass ceiling broken before her eyes," wrote Kelly Cabler.


"It's truly indescribable to put what I'm feeling into words as I show my daughter the FIRST woman being sworn in as the Vice President of the United States... She can see herself in her and BELIEVE that it's true, attainable and celebrated, is so very special" wrote Stacie Wesley.


"Ceiling shattered..... and my daughter (and son) watched... Baby girl, you lived in the before. But now we are in the AFTER, and there's no going back" wrote Stacy Lejano.


"Looked over to see my baby girl holding up her right hand while watching a woman take the oath to become our Vice President. Thank you, Kamala Harris!" wrote Stephanie Zawistowski.


VIDEO: Kamala Harris: Watch her journey from Berkeley to become 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency
EMBED More News Videos

The new documentary "Kamala Harris: To Be The First" details her journey of hope from Berkeley to Washington, where she will soon begin a new chapter as the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.



RELATED INAUGURATION STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscowashington dcpresidential inaugurationkamala harris
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden signs burst of coronavirus orders, requires masks for travel
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
'GMA' surprises young inaugural poet during interview
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
San Jose police investigate shooting involving officer
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Fmr. Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton honor Biden in video
Show More
Biden immigration plan not enough for some undocumented residents
Tito Ortiz apologizes for anti-mask criticism of OC restaurant
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration
California says it's safe to resume Moderna vaccine
More TOP STORIES News