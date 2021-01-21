'Truly indescribable': Girls around US watch with awe, admiration as Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president

Looked over to see my baby girl holding up her right hand while watching a woman take the oath to become our Vice President. Thank you, Kamala Harris. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/jV66r6hqcC — Stephanie Zawistowski (@burtonstowski) January 20, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7652010" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new documentary "Kamala Harris: To Be The First" details her journey of hope from Berkeley to Washington, where she will soon begin a new chapter as the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.

RELATED INAUGURATION STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kamala Harris made history as the first woman to be sworn in as vice president, but the powerful impact of that moment became by looking at social media.Across the country, thousands of people shared pictures of their daughters and other young girls watching that moment unfold.Their captions captured the inspiring, emotional impact of young girls seeing a woman being sworn into office.We gathered up some of the best images on social media of this moment and you can watch it all in the video above.Here are a few of their comments: