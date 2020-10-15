kamala harris

Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

By Bill Barrow
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Joe Biden's presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris' communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.

EMBED More News Videos

With less than three weeks to Election Day, Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden will face voters directly in an ABC News Town Hall from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night.



Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.

Biden is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. EDT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harriscoronavirus2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Supreme Court hearings for Amy Coney Barrett continue
Biden, Harris dodge questions about Supreme Court expansion
Who won the VP debate: Kamala Harris or Mike Pence?
Pence, Harris clash over COVID-19 in VP debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E knocks out power to thousands in Bay Area
Live: Senate Judiciary to consider Barrett ahead of vote next week
Thousands of North Bay residents lose power in PG&E safety shutoff
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
Voting 2020 Q&A: Your questions get answered
How to make your battery last longer
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Show More
Flex Alert issued for CA today
EDD bungles claim, leaving mom and son homeless
'Millions more' in Bay Area to be impacted by this Red Flag Warning
Bay Area moms create learning pod for their kids on a budget
DEA shows off big haul of meth seized in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News