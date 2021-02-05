Coronavirus

VP Kamala Harris casts tie-breaking vote on budget resolution to pass $1.9T COVID relief package

The Senate has wrapped its budget reconciliation process with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris
WASHINGTON -- The Senate just wrapped its budget reconciliation process with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris, providing Democrats with a simple majority to proceed with its coronavirus stimulus package without Republican support.

The measure, which the House is expected to adopt later today, sets aside room for up to $1.89 trillion in deficit spending to combat the pandemic and provide financial aid to millions while the economy recovers.

The implementing legislation for the budget reconciliation package, which Democrats used to sidestep the Senate's usual 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass with a simple majority, will start to take shape in a dozen House committees next week.

It was Harris' first tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

"The yays are 50. The nays are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative. And the concurrent resolution as amended is adopted," she declared just after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

This breaking story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.kamala harriscoronavirussenatestimulus fundscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcongresscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Mayor Breed delivers emotional plea to SFUSD to reopen schools
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Where's my vaccine? CA officials explain what's taking so long
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in SF crash leaves behind wife, 3-year-old son
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Shocking video shows man pushed to ground in Oakland's Chinatown
California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the Golden State
OPD insider selected as new Oakland police chief, sources say
Where's my vaccine? CA officials explain what's taking so long
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Show More
Airbnb sticks to strict cancelation policies
Shamann Walton is 1st Black man elected SF Board of Supervisors president
California Dreaming: Cost of living remains a challenge
Unemployment: EDD talks fraud, busy phone lines, ID verification
CA lawmakers propose legislation to fix EDD woes
More TOP STORIES News