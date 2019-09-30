Kansas City man accused of setting South Bay fires was reportedly here for high school reunion

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Kansas City man accused of intentionally setting a string of fires in the South Bay was reportedly here for his high school reunion.Freddie Graham will be making his first court appearance Monday morning.Graham is facing 13 counts of arson-- one for each fire he allegedly set and two special counts for arson during a state of emergency declared by Governor Gavin Newsom.Police say Graham was in town from Missouri for his high school's 50th reunion when he set the fires.Our media partner the Mercury News reports Graham told investigators he was in an "emotional state" over his wife's death. Records show she died in 2018. Apparently the couple had plans to drive together on Calaveras Road, which leads to the reservoir.The report goes on to explain that Graham told investigators he set a paper bag and napkins from a fast food restaurant on fire once he got up there.A witness snapped a photo of Graham near the fire scene and about 24 hours later, Cal Fire personnel spotted him there. Graham was able to take off from the scene and head to his class reunion, but law enforcement caught him at the San Jose airport before he rushed out of town.Graham's former classmates are stunned and say he appeared to be having a fun time at the reunion. Meanwhile, crews were battling the grass fire that in total burned 128 acres.