San Francisco supervisor to introduce ordinance to ban discriminatory 911 calls after man confronted for stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco leaders will consider a ban on emergency calls Tuesday that are based on discrimination.

Supervisor Shamann Walton's proposal would prevent 911 calls based on race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, gender or sexual orientation, according to his office.

The announcement comes after a white couple called the police on a San Francisco man stenciling "Black Lives Matter" in chalk onto his own property, last month.

James Juanillo, who identifies as a person of color, posted a video of the encounter to Twitter on June 11. He said the couple ultimately reported him to law enforcement.

"The police came and recognized me immediately as a resident of the house and left without getting out of their patrol car. I didn't even show them my ID," Juanillo said.

Supervisor Walton's ordinance looks to amend the San Francisco Police Code to prevent discriminatory emergency calls.

His office announced Walton will be "joining efforts with District 18 Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) on statewide bill AB 1550 - Discriminatory Emergency Calls."

