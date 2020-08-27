Arts & Entertainment

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."
Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The pop superstar and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its Instagram account. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

Pop star Katy Perry used her latest music video to reveal she's expecting her first child.


UNICEF posted a black and white photograph of the infant's hand and said the happy couple told the organization: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."



In the Instagram post, the couple also spoke about how fortunate they were to have had a "peaceful" birthing experience with good health care - something, they said, many families do not experience.

"Smile," Perry's fifth major-label album, will be released Friday. The 35-year-old in a recent interview with The Associated Press talked about finding her smile again after a few years of pain.

Mom-to-be Katy Perry has plenty of reasons to 'Smile' these days; not only is she about to give birth to a new daughter, she's also delivering a new album to her fans.


"I went through a reckoning of self and really re-prioritized what was important and my association with validation, or my relationship with validation," she said.

The baby is Perry's first. Bloom and his former wife, Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.
