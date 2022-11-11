First lesbian justice appointed to California Supreme Court

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the California Supreme Court approved Kelli Evans to be the first openly lesbian justice.

Consisting of Cantil-Sakauye, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Judge Manuel Ramirez, the Commission on Judicial Appointments approved Evans' installment into the associate justice seat.

The commission rated Evans as "well qualified." This evaluation is considered rare as it is only a step below its top rating of "exceptionally well qualified." While the commission did not explain their ranking of Evans, they concluded that she "will make an outstanding Associate Justice."

This follows an announcement by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye that she would be stepping down from her seat in January.

This gave Governor Gavin Newsom the opportunity to appoint a justice to the high court. Although he first appointed Patricia Guerrero to the state Supreme Court, he announced that Evans would take her place the same day that Guerrero was elevated to lead the nation's largest judicial system.

Just last year, Evans served as a judge on the Alameda County Superior Court. She had also previously held a position as Newsom's chief deputy legal affairs secretary. During this time, she assisted him in shaping a moratorium on capital punishment that was issued by the Governor in 2019.