Coronavirus

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim talks with Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest about working from home during the coronavirus pandemic

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim got a chance to chat with Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. She appeared during the show's "The 'I' in Isolation" segment Monday morning.

Lim, Ripa and Ryan talked about everything from Lim's dogs to her setup for working from home. "Something that I've learned that when you have a bare room there's an echo, echo," said Lim. "So, what you don't see, behind the scenes, is there are lots of pillows and blankets and towels and everything you can imagine."

Like many of her colleagues at ABC7, and countless others across the country, Lim has been working from home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Ripa and Seacrest are also working from their homes.

You can watch Live with Kelly and Ryan weekdays at 9 a.m. on ABC7.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronaviruslive kelly and ryanhomeu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
LIVE: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
Face masks spark controversy for SFPD
The NHL's coronavirus pause: League memo makes early-June draft case; return-to-play talk continues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide COVID-19 update on further reopening CA
Anonymous donor gives $1M to Santa Cruz hospital
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
Coronavirus: Marin County to offer free testing in San Rafael
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
More TOP STORIES News