ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim talks with Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest about working from home during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim got a chance to chat with Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. She appeared during the show's "The 'I' in Isolation" segment Monday morning.Lim, Ripa and Ryan talked about everything from Lim's dogs to her setup for working from home. "Something that I've learned that when you have a bare room there's an echo, echo," said Lim. "So, what you don't see, behind the scenes, is there are lots of pillows and blankets and towels and everything you can imagine."Like many of her colleagues at ABC7, and countless others across the country, Lim has been working from home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Ripa and Seacrest are also working from their homes.You can watch Live with Kelly and Ryan weekdays at 9 a.m. on ABC7.