SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Kevin Spacey does not enter plea in Massachusetts sexual assault case

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Kevin Spacey enters a Nantucket, Massachusetts courtroom to face sexual assault charges.

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts --
A judge has ruled that Kevin Spacey must stay away from the young man he's accused of groping in a Massachusetts bar in 2016.

RELATED: Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, posts bizarre video

The disgraced actor was arraigned on a charge of felony indecent assault and battery during a hearing at Nantucket District Court on Monday. He did not enter a plea. The judge set another hearing for March 4. Spacey does not have to appear.

Spacey has said he intends to plead not guilty. His lawyer has also questioned the evidence against him.

It's the first criminal case brought against the 59-year-old after a string of sexual misconduct allegations crippled his career in 2017.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultkevin spaceyu.s. & worldentertainmentcelebrity arrestcelebrityMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse
Rep. Speier talks about sexual harassment bill
USA Gymnastics bankruptcy may impact Bay Area clubs
USA Gymnastics files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
More sexual misconduct
Top Stories
WATCH TODAY: Gavin Newsom inauguration at California Capitol
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View' starting today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Storm strengthening for tomorrow
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom through the years
College Football Playoff National Championship to take place at Levi's Stadium tonight
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
San Francisco hotel charging $21 for a cup of coffee
Show More
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Newsom to be sworn in as Calif. governor, will propose paid parental leave
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Christian Bale compares Dick Cheney to 'Satan'
More News