SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --The judge in the Golden State Killer case made a key ruling Friday afternoon when he ordered the arrest and search warrant documents to be unsealed and released only for the murders Joseph DeAngelo is charged with.
Anything that is tied to a sex crime, however; will remain sealed because DeAngelo has yet to charged in any of those cases.
He is due back in court on July 12.
