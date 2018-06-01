GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Judge orders release of murder, search documents in 'Golden State Killer' case, not sex crime info

The judge in the Golden State Killer case made a key ruling Friday afternoon when he ordered the arrest and search warrant documents to be unsealed and released only for the murders Joseph DeAngelo is charged with. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The judge in the Golden State Killer case made a key ruling Friday afternoon when he ordered the arrest and search warrant documents to be unsealed and released only for the murders Joseph DeAngelo is charged with.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.


Anything that is tied to a sex crime, however; will remain sealed because DeAngelo has yet to charged in any of those cases.

He is due back in court on July 12.

To view the search document, visit this page.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
