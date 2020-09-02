Job opening: Executive Producer, KGO-TV/ABC7 News (Walt Disney Television)

Job Summary:
KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned and Operated Television station in San Francisco, has an immediate opening for a Morning Executive Producer to join our ABC7 News team.
We are seeking an innovative leader with superior news judgment to drive the gathering, creation and distribution of engaging, compelling content. The EP manages content for digital and linear in conjunction with other news managers. The ideal candidate must have a keen understanding of multi-platform strategy, a track record of breaking news success stories and thrive in a very competitive environment. This person will excel by executing big-picture goals while focusing on the details with daily content coverage. We are looking for a proven leader with excellent communication and collaboration skills. The EP will inspire the news team to produce enterprise content for liner, digital and social with storytelling that is optimized for each screen.
Responsibilities:
- Complete oversight for the newscasts and all content across our multiple platforms, including story selection, production and newsroom management while implementing innovative strategies to be competitive in the market
- Design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms, including working with audience development to ensure the brand promise is met with our multi-platform content
- Encourage innovation, risk-taking and powerful storytelling in crafting great content
- Inspire producers and writers to use creative production techniques and new forms of media to enhance content across platforms
- Supervise newscast and digital producers and writers and provide consistent feedback by setting goals and tracking progress
- Contribute strategic content ideas in editorial meetings and overseeing editorial decisions while ensuring content is consistent and appropriate
- Collaborate with Assignment Editors and Digital Producers on multi-platform breaking news coverage
- Copy edit linear and digital scripts
- Foster a positive work-place attitude and encourage a collaborative spirit
Basic Qualifications:
- 8 plus years experience in local television news production
- 5 plus years previous management experience in a top 20 market preferred
- Must have superior news judgment
- Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change
Required Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field, or equivalent experience
TO APPLY:
Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 765277BR Executive Producer, KGO-TV/ABC7 News (Walt Disney Television), create a candidate profile and upload your resume.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
Walt Disney Television is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Additional Information:
