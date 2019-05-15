Kidnap victim Jayme Closs honored by Wisconsin Assembly

MADISON, Wis. -- Jayme Closs is being honored by the Wisconsin Assembly as a "hometown hero."

The 13-year-old Closs appeared with family members and friends to receive her honor in the Assembly chamber on Wednesday. It was the most public appearance to date for Closs, who escaped her kidnapper in January after being held captive in a remote northwestern Wisconsin cabin for three months.

Her aunt, Jen Smith, accepted the award and said Closs's bravery and spirit are inspiring. Closs stood behind her aunt but did not speak.

The FBI also posted pictures on social media of Closs in the Capitol posing with her award.

Jake Patterson has pleaded guilty to kidnapping Closs and killing her parents on Oct. 15. He faces life in prison when sentenced on May 24.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmissing girlkidnappingu.s. & worldmissing teenagerdouble murder
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Jayme Closs to receive reward money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News