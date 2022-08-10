Sheriff's office releases surveillance image of missing Truckee teen from night she vanished

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released a surveillance image of Kiely Rodni, the missing 16-year-old girl in the Lake Tahoe area.

It was taken on Friday at about 6 p.m. at a business in Truckee.

She was last seen early Saturday at a party at a campground in Truckee.

Investigators today indicated they are slowly piecing together what happened.

"We're looking at, you know, video that people are sending in, anything," said Scott Alford with the Placer County Sheriff's Office. "We're looking at time stamps so we can create the best timeline possible. Take all that information and we're committing all the resources we can to follow up."

Kiely's cell phone has been out of service since Saturday and her silver Honda is also missing.

So far investigators say no one has come forward that saw her leave the party or get into her car.

