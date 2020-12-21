Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts following earthquake

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema'uma'u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting. The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said. The agency later said the eruption was easing and a "low-level steam cloud" was lingering in the area.

Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 80 feet (24 meters) of now-hardened lava. The lava flowed over the course of four months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiivolcanoearthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Holiday shoppers brave lines as stores implement COVID-19 rules
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Some SF restaurants offer holiday meal kits for Christmas
Bay Area hospitals on standby for 1st Moderna vaccine shipments
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Show More
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Paramotoring Santa rescued after getting caught in power lines
Peninsula firefighters Christmas toy drive donations down 75%
CA craft breweries sue Gov. Newsom over local shutdown orders
More TOP STORIES News