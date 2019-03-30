Crime & Safety

$250K worth of cocaine stored in cereal boxes seized during traffic stop

EMBED <>More Videos

A traffic stop on a California highway turned into a major drug bust when police say they found cereal boxes stuffed with cocaine.

By ABC7.com staff
MERCED, Calif. -- A traffic stop on a California highway turned into a major drug bust when police say they found cereal boxes stuffed with cocaine.

Police officers initially stopped the driver in Merced for illegal tinting on the windows.

Police became suspicious, searched the car and found three cereal boxes, each holding about a kilogram of cocaine.

The street value of the cocaine was $250,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynorthern californiacocainedrug busttraffic stoppolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Court docs reveal wife's side of story in shooting
Criminals caught on camera dumping stolen trailer of family-owned SJ business
2 Bay Area women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Long-time East Bay softball coach headed into Hall of Fame
College admission scandal: Bay Area parents don't enter pleas
Teen girl shot and killed at W. Oakland BART station
Rolling Stones postpone tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'
Show More
Police: Surveillance video appears to show home buying imposter taking pricey undies
Vallejo Police release body cam video of controversial officer-involved shooting
Wildfire mitigation work begins in Mendocino County
Towns' free throw lifts Timberwolves over Warriors in OT
Passengers describe odor in cabin that diverted SFO-bound flight
More TOP STORIES News