Health & Fitness

South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health

SEOUL, South Korea -- The South Korean government on Tuesday was looking into U.S. media reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.

Officials from South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they couldn't immediately confirm the report. CNN cited an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in "grave danger" after an unspecified surgery.

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn't confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim's health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

Credible information about North Korea and especially its leadership is difficult to obtain and even intelligence agencies have been wrong about its inner workings in the past.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskim jong unsurgeryu.s. & worldnorth korea
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Map of SF shows neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
CA unemployment benefits delayed for many
WATCH TUESDAY: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
Camp Galileo refusing refunds despite cancellation of summer camps
More than 112K small business loans approved in CA before federal funding ran out
Show More
Dog stolen outside SF store found 4 months later at LA shelter
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF's Boba Guys opens 'express' store during COVID-19 pandemic
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Hwy 101 lanes closed after fatal Palo Alto wreck
More TOP STORIES News