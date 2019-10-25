Smell of smoke in Bay Area due to Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County

RELATED: Kincade Fire in Sonoma County grows to 21,900 acres, 5% contained
ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen says the entire region including the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay is dealing with "poor" air quality Friday.
The smoke can make for beautiful sunrise and sunsets. But, if you smell smoke, you should take precautions.
"When you see that fiery orange sunrise, you know you've got some particulate matter, some pollutants down at the surface," said ABC 7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen.
Children, seniors and people with asthma are the most vulnerable, according to Dr. John Balmes, a specialist in pulmonary critical care at UCSF. He recommends that people should stay indoors when it's smoky, avoid outdoor exercise and use air filters.
Smoke + sun = Hazy #BayArea pic.twitter.com/xVYZz5Gp8z— Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) October 25, 2019
A Spare the Air Alert is in effect today, October 25, due to smoke impacts from the #KincadeFire. Avoid smoke exposure by staying indoors, if possible. Visit https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs for more information. pic.twitter.com/ljU7JTSfkj— Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) October 25, 2019