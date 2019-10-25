Kincade Fire

Smell of smoke in Bay Area due to Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has started drifting into the Bay Area, creating a wood burning smell in many cities including San Francisco.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen says the entire region including the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay is dealing with "poor" air quality Friday.

The smoke can make for beautiful sunrise and sunsets. But, if you smell smoke, you should take precautions.

"When you see that fiery orange sunrise, you know you've got some particulate matter, some pollutants down at the surface," said ABC 7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen.

Children, seniors and people with asthma are the most vulnerable, according to Dr. John Balmes, a specialist in pulmonary critical care at UCSF. He recommends that people should stay indoors when it's smoky, avoid outdoor exercise and use air filters.



