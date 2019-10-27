Kincade Fire causes more evacuations, burns nearly 26,000 acres

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Kincade Fire has burned 25,955 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE on Saturday.
By Saturday evening more than 80,000 people were Evacuated in Sonoma County including cities of Windsor and Healdsburg.
The mandatory evacuation zone expanded by the evening on Saturday to include everything from Healdsburg to the Sonoma coastline. The areas impacted include residents in Dry Creek Valley including the upper portion of Westside Road and Mill Creek Road, Larkfield and Mark West Drainage, all areas west of Healdsburg and Windsor. Also throughout the Russian River Valley and Bodega Bay.
RELATED: Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa evacuated due to Kincade Fire
Additional evacuation warning were also issued for Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma and Napa County Lines, west of Fulton, and Graton south of Hassel.
Evacuation warnings have also been issued to Santa Rosa as well which includes all areas east of the western city limits, north of Guerneville Road, Steele Lane, Lewis Road, and Chanate Road to Montecito Avenue to Montecito Boulevard and Calistoga Road, north to the city limits.
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional hospital was evacuated hospital officials told ABC7 News.
Cal Fire says there is no "immediate" threat, but the hospital is in a zone that went from evacuation warning to mandatory evacuation.
About 100 patients and 10-20 ICU/critical patients are all going to Novato, Marin, and San Francisco hospitals.
Safari West in Santa Rosa posted on their site that, out of precaution because of the fire, they are canceling all tours and activities until further notice.
The Sonoma County Sheriff says Hwy 101 South is the evacuation route.
The CHP in Santa Rosa is warning that evacuation traffic along 101 might result in parts of the highway closing. The CHP says they have a plan in place in the event of closures.
If you have general questions about the evacuation - call 211.
Evacuation Centers for North Bay Residents
There are three evacuation centers for evacuees of the Kincade Fire.
Santa Rosa Veterans Hall
1351 Maple Street, Santa Rosa
Petaluma Veterans Hall
1094 Petaluma Boulevard South
Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma
175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma
Petaluma Community Center
320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
Kincade Fire causes more evacuations, burns nearly 26,000 acres
KINCADE FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More