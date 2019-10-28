Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire update: Firefighter airlifted to hospital as containment drops to 5 percent, 54,000 acres burned

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 180,000 people are being evacuated from the devastating Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. The blaze has now burned 54,298 acres and is 5 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE. There are 80,000 structures threatened and 94 structures destroyed, including at least 31 homes.

One firefighter was seriously injured, according to CAL FIRE, and was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Sonoma County until 11 a.m. Monday due to the dangerously strong winds in the region. Throughout Sunday, the fire moved south, forcing the closure of Highway 101. Firefighters acknowledged a degree of inevitability as they took their positions along Vincrest Road in Windsor's Foothill Oak Estates neighborhood.

"I would say it is a matter of when, with the wind at our backs," said CAL FIRE's Brian Vitorelo.

And yet, "We are not going to give up. We will take a stand," added Chief Scott McLean.

They made that stand in in a regional park less than one mile away, where flames from the approaching blaze roared just on the other side of a hill. Inmate crews forged ahead, looking to set backfires that would burn off some of the brush between the coming blaze and the homes of Foothill Oak Estates.

"The last time I saw a fire like this was the Oakland Hills Fire," Cal Fire's Mitch Matlow said when asked to put the moment into perspective.

ONE OF MANY FIRES AROUND CALIFORNIA

In an email on Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to the effects of unprecedented high-wind events which have resulted in fires and evacuations across the state.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has burned more than 30,000 acres to date, and has led to the evacuation of almost 200,000 people and threatened hundreds of structures. As of Sunday, there are over 3,000 local, state and federal personnel, including first responders, assisting with the Kincade Fire alone.

The Tick Fire in Southern California, one of several that broke out in the greater Los Angeles region this week, has also destroyed structures, threatened homes and critical infrastructure, and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.

"We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires," said Governor Newsom, in a statement.

LATEST ON EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Santa Rosa. All areas in the city limits west of Highway 101 and north of Highway 12, north of Steele Lane, Lewis Road, Chanate Road to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga Road. Residents are being advised to head south.

If you are in Zone 8, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says you need to leave now. This involves all areas west of Fulton Road, Llano Road, Pepper Road to the Marin County line. Zone 8 includes Sebastopol, Bloomfield and Valley Ford.

Highway 101 has reopened northbound at Hopper Avenue in northern Santa Rosa and SB 101 at Cloverdale Blvd South in Cloverdale after it was closed this morning due the fire

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, in a CAL FIRE press conference, the California Highway Patrol said they are re-closing Highway 101 from Arata Lane to Dry Creek Lane in the Windsor/Healdsburg in Sonoma County due to smoke and poor visibility.



Early this morning, Healdsburg sent out a warning to residents to "leave now" because winds have picked up and fire activity "significantly increased."

The mandatory evacuation zone also includes everything from Healdsburg, Windsor to the Sonoma coastline. The areas impacted include residents in Dry Creek Valley including the upper portion of Westside Road and Mill Creek Road, Larkfield and Mark West Drainage, all areas west of Healdsburg and Windsor. Also throughout the Russian River Valley and Bodega Bay.

Additional evacuation warnings were also issued for Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma and Napa County Lines, west of Fulton, and Graton south of Hassel. The Sonoma County Sheriff says Hwy 101 South is the evacuation route.

On Sunday, Sonoma Sheriff's Department reminded people in the area between Windsor and Healdsburg near Milk Barn Road and Limerick Lane to evacuate as firefighters are battling spot fires in the Milk Barn, Limerick, Hillview, and Arata areas.



If you have general questions about the evacuation, call 211.

IMPACTS ON HOSPITALS, BUSINESSES

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional hospital was evacuated. CAL FIRE says there is no "immediate" threat, but the hospital is in a zone that went from evacuation warning to mandatory evacuation. About 100 patients and 10-20 ICU/critical patients are all going to Novato, Marin, and San Francisco hospitals.

As of 4:30 am Sunday, Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa was notified by authorities that the hospital was under mandatory evacuation. The hospital had already begun a controlled transfer of patients starting at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, as a precautionary measure, and is now completing the transfer of the remaining patients. Upon completion, the hospital will safely transfer 110 patients to other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California. Kaiser Permanente San Rafael and Vallejo hospitals continue to experience PG&E shutdowns, are on emergency power, and remain fully operational.

Safari West in Santa Rosa posted on their site that, out of precaution because of the fire, they are canceling all tours and activities until further notice.

Overnight into Sunday, flames from the Kincade Fire consumed Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg, which was built in 1869. The winery said in a statement posted to Facebook: "We've seen the news. We are devastated. We don't have much information, but we will update you as soon as we know anything. Our staff is safe-right now what is most important is the safety of the first responders battling the fire. Thank you everyone for your concern."

The Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg's Alexander Valley went up in smoke after the winds caused the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County to explode overnight.



Kincade Fire evacuation centers for North Bay residents

Marin County Fairgrounds

10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael

Napa Valley College
2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558

CrossWalk Community Church Napa
2590 1st St Napa, CA 94558

Alameda County Fairgrounds - Accepting animals of all sizes
4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Sonoma County Fairgrounds
1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa

Petaluma Veterans Building (No empty beds, but can be a meeting point for evacuees)
1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952

