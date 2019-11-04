Kincade Fire containment grows to 80 percent, new assistance center opens through Wednesday

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- The Kincade Fire has burned 77,758 acres. It is now 80 percent contained. Crews still hope to get full containment on Thursday.A new resource for those affected by the Kincade Fire opens Monday in Sonoma County as crews continue to make progress to contain the destructive fire.Sadly, Sonoma County has been through this before, but that does mean many agencies know what they're doing and how to help folks impacted the Kincade Fire. The county is quickly setting up a resource center for anyone impacted by the fire to come and get support. That includes a kit that can help them clean up their home, information on how to get CalFresh benefits or start the rebuilding process.This is a difficult time for so many, but still the community is coming together. Over the weekend, hundreds of people in Windsor gathered together to say thank you to all the first responders who saved lives and property."They saved our town! Thousands of firefighters stayed here and save our town. No words," said Windsor resident Lee-Ann Peoples.The resource center is at the Healdsburg Community Center. It will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's open to anyone impacted by the fires, not just those who lost their homes.