Kincade Fire in Sonoma County grows to 66,000 acres, 5 percent contained

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's office, this means residents can return home now at their own risk. Officials note the area is still at risk from the Kincade Fire and much of this area does not have power or natural gas due to the power shutoff.
"Remember, if you hear the hi-lo sirens, it's time to evacuate," sheriff's officials said in a press release. "There will still be more peace officers in your neighborhood. You do not need to check in with anyone and you do not need a peace officer escort."
This new order will help ease the demand on shelters. The Red Cross said they had to double the amount of shelters since Sunday.
According to sheriff's officials, the new order includes:
ZONE 7
Zone 7 is downgraded to evacuation warning. This is west county, including the following communities:
Jenner
Bodega Bay
Bodega
Occidental
Monte Rio
Rio Nido
Duncans Mills
Cazadero
Guerneville
Forestville
Graton (west of Highway 116 only)
PORTION OF ZONE 8
The portion of Zone 8 south of Occidental Road, which includes the following communities, is downgraded to evacuation warning.
Sebastopol
Twin Hills
Western unincorporated Santa Rosa
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County available here. If you have any questions, call 2-1-1.
Nonprofit Corazon Healdsburg is helping the Spanish-speaking community in Sonoma County. They're finding and booking hotel rooms for evacuees left homeless, giving them gift cards, money for gas. If you need help or would like to donate to support their work, go here and here.
The numbers keep on coming, now the latest 96 structures including 49 homes destroyed by the Kincade fire. Many of those residents are staying in shelters along the North Bay.
Many of the evacuees are still waiting to see if they'll be able to go back home and in, some cases, to see if in fact they still have a physical home. The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds shelter reached its overcapacity point couple days ago. So we drove to Petaluma where many of the evacuees where sent to.
When asked how they're doing, Santa Rosa evacuee Cricket Green said, "Tired, stressed and I want to go home but we are doing okay otherwise. Do you know if your home is okay? I don't know anything, I just know that we can't go back now"
We met Cricket, Josh and Jacob Green outside of the fairgrounds, they were evacuated at 3 a.m. on Sunday. The flames where inching up to their home up on the hills in Santa Rosa
"The entire horizon was just orange," Jacob said. "Like a bright orange glow and we could just watch the fire the whole night. Just waiting to get the alert"
The Green family used their RV as a bulldozer to run over trees and get a convoy of 10 family members out of the red zone area of the fire. After the 2017 fires they thought they had seen it all.. but now they're back here at a shelter holding on to hope that their home is still standing
ONE OF MANY FIRES AROUND CALIFORNIA
Governor Gavin Newsom said firefighters have put out at least 330 wildfires in California in the past few days.
The latest was the Getty Fire that exploded in size early this morning in Los Angeles. Thousands have been evacuated from the fire that has burned multiple structures.
On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to the effects of unprecedented high-wind events which have resulted in fires and evacuations across the state.
The Tick Fire in Southern California, one of several that broke out in the greater Los Angeles region this week, has also destroyed structures, threatened homes and critical infrastructure, and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
"We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires," said Governor Newsom, in a statement.
NOT A SINGLE FIRE, BUT MANY, HUNDREDS SPREAD FOR MILES
Firefighters say once they feel like they're getting the upper hand, there is another eruption down the road, and the fight is only made worse by the whims of the wind.
In one Windsor neighborhood that had already been evacuated, firefighters were seen frantically trying to save homes. A Cal Fire Public Information Officer told ABC7 News, "This is a classic urban interface fire where the subdivision and the houses have been built into the wildland area."
It's a similar story in Healdsburg. Homes there burned to the ground after the wind-whipped flames raced through the area overnight.
"Anytime you get a heavy gust of wind, you have a potential of spot fires but embers being blown from the main fire," said Robert Carvalho, a spokesman for CAL FIRE. "You're talking a few hundred feet to a quarter mile of embers just because of that strong gust of wind."
WINDSOR FIRE CREWS REFUSE TO GIVE UP
When firefighters took their positions along Vincrest Road in Windsor's Foothill Oak estates, they had already acknowledged a degree of inevitability.
"I would say it is a matter of when, with the wind at our backs," said Cal Fire's Brian Vitorelo.
WATCH: Incredible video shows battle to save Windsor in Sonoma County
And yet, "We are not going to give up. We will take a stand," added Chief Scott McLean.
They made that stand in in a regional park, less than one mile away, where flames from the approaching blaze roared just on the other side of a hill. Inmate crews forged ahead, looking to set backfires that would burn off some of the brush between the coming blaze and the homes of Foothill Oak Estates.
HOTSPOTS IN HEALDSBURG
The winds started to die down Sunday evening in Healdsburg, which allowed Cal Fire to resume retardant drops. It's too early to tell whether Downtown Healdsburg dodged a bullet, though.
The city has been stressing that by no means Healdsburg is out of danger. Evacuations began Saturday morning at 10 am. The only people on the streets in the downtown area Sunday night were the police patrols.
The National Guard is stationed closer to Highway 101 in case they need to assist. Fire strike teams are positioned throughout the city. There is no power in the city because the transmission line was turned off because of the intense winds. Early Sunday morning wind gusts were recorded at 90 mph.
IMPACTS ON HOSPITALS, BUSINESSES
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional hospital was evacuated. CAL FIRE says there is no "immediate" threat, but the hospital is in a zone that went from evacuation warning to mandatory evacuation. About 100 patients and 10-20 ICU/critical patients are all going to Novato, Marin, and San Francisco hospitals.
Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa was under a mandatory evacuation. The hospital safely transfered 110 patients to other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California.
Kaiser Permanente San Rafael and Vallejo hospitals continue to experience PG&E shutdowns, are on emergency power, and remain fully operational.
RELATED: Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa evacuated due to Kincade Fire
Safari West in Santa Rosa posted on their site that, out of precaution because of the fire, they are canceling all tours and activities until further notice.
Overnight into Sunday, flames from the Kincade Fire consumed Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg, which was built in 1869. The winery said in a statement posted to Facebook: "We've seen the news. We are devastated. We don't have much information, but we will update you as soon as we know anything. Our staff is safe-right now what is most important is the safety of the first responders battling the fire. Thank you everyone for your concern."
