Kincade Fire explodes in size in Sonoma County, forces evacuations

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 500 firefighters are the battling the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County that exploded in size overnight. Firefighters say the blaze has grown to at least 10,000 acres and burned several structures.

About 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, including all of Geyserville, according to CAL FIRE. An evacuation warning has also been issued for northern Healdsburg. Evacuations are ordered for east of Geyserville in the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road.

Officials said they may have to close Hwy 101 if necessary, but there is no indication that will need to happen at this time.

An evacuation center has been set up at Healdsburg Community Center and Sonoma County Veterans Building in Santa Rosa. The evacuation center that was set up at Windsor High School is no longer open.

Timelapse video shows the fast-moving spread of the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.



Due to shifting winds, Cloverdale Unified School District and Healdsburg Unified School District have announced that they will close all schools today as a cautionary measure due to the fire threat.

The fire exploded from 300 to 400 acres around 11:30 p.m. last night, to 5,000 acres around 1 a.m. and then 10,000 acres early this morning.

A CAL FIRE incident commander says fire started near the Geysers Geothermal Plant, but they don't know if plant had anything to do with fire. According to PG&E, power had been shut down to customers in the area around 3 p.m. yesterday for the safety shutdown. CAL FIRE said that the power outages in the area have not impacted evacuations.

Firefighters said winds have slowed, but the terrain is making it difficult to battle the blaze. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m.

KINCADE FIRE: New video shows the fast-moving wildfire burning near Geyserville in Sonoma County after it erupted Wednesday night.



Multiple two structures have burned, but Cal Fire has not released details on what those structures were. Over 300 firefighters are battling the blaze. Cal Fire says air tankers will help fight the fire as well.
Residents with large animals are being advised to head to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. in Santa Rosa, according to the Red Cross.

