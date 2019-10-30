Kincade Fire grows to 76,138 acres, 15 percent contained as Red Flag Warning takes effect

The fire has destroyed 189 buildings, including 86 homes. Of the 39 structures damaged, officials say 20 are homes.
The fire started last week and remains at 15 percent contained, which is the same percentage as Monday night, when the fire was smaller.
About 156,000 people remain under evacuation orders after about 30,000 people who had been evacuated were allowed home Monday.
About 90,000 structures are under threatened, most of them are homes.
A Red Flag Warning is now in effect and will continue until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Winds have picked up through the morning, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph on Mount St. Helena. The winds have not reached the lower elevations yet, but the forecast is on track for a challenging afternoon and evening of strong dry offshore wind.
Firefighters are hopeful that winds will ease off after midnight. After the wind event, the weather will improve for the next five to seven days, but no rain is in the forecast any time soon.
Officials said they will most likely have to pause re-population of the evacuation zones due to the weather.
Police said there were no arrests made overnight in the fire evacuation zone.
Two firefighters have been injured. One of the firefighters was flown to a hospital and is stable.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County available here. If you have any questions, officials urge you call 211.
DRY CONDITIONS CHALLENGE THE FIREFIGHT
The blue and relatively clear skies near Healdsburg revealed what the Kincade fire has left in its destructive wake.
Alexander Valley Valley is dotted with properties where the loss is extensive. For instance, along Chalk Hill Road, an equipment yard is totally gone, but the house that stands next to it appears completely fine.
The winners and losers here it seems are determined by which way the embers blow.
"We're at the time of year when we haven't seen any moisture in our fuel beds for an extended period of time," said Captain Adam Mitchell, with CalFire. "The fuels are critically dry. They are receptive to new fires as well as fire spread."
Along Highway 128 in Calistoga, the owners of the Oak Ridge Angus Ranch worked to corral their huge animals, the only survivors of the flames that destroyed nearly everything around them.
"The good news is, after we get through this wind event, things do look favorable for the next 5-7 days where we'll get into a more tranquil weather pattern," said Ryan Walburn, National Weather Service Meteorologist. "No rain in the forecast but also no more offshore wind events."
KINCADE FIRE GROWS OVERNIGHT ON EAST SIDE, FIREFIGHTERS FEAR STRONGER WINDS
Cal Fire spokesperson Jonathan Cox says the Kincade fire grew overnight and is active on the Northeast side of the fire.
Officials are watching to see if it will spread into Napa and Lake Counties and say people there should have their bags packed and be ready to evacuate.
Residents in Sonoma County who have already evacuated will likely stay that way for now.
"Today is probably not going to be a good day to talk about repopulation as far as good news. We are going to have to wait and see how wind and fire behaves before talk about repopulation," said Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick.
Not only are people dealing with fire and power outages and wind, but another element has entered the picture to complicate things even more.
"We are under a cold blue advisory with freezing temperatures predicted for several nights this week. We encourage our residents who are evacuated in a car or RV to be cognizant of the weather," said Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt.
Evacuees say the shelter was cold last night, but they are trying to stay positive.
"Some people are a little depressed. I am not, it is what it is. I let my family know not to worry about something that can't control anyway," said Jay Hepper.
Tracee Bass was advised to head over to the shelter that allows pets to see if she could help and find also boost her mood.
"One of the things emotional support said is to go check with Finley Hall and volunteer to walk animals for those who can't so today I get to start going over there," she said.
Officials are worried about Tuesday's predicted fierce winds and are asking the people to do their part to try and help the situation. A CHP officer saw an example on Highway 101 Tuesday morning of behavior he wants to discourage.
"I made a stop on a gentleman who threw a cigarette butt onto the freeway in Petaluma. This is no time to add to the problem. Please help us subtract from it," said Captain Aristotle Wolfe.
SANTA ROSA RESIDENTS REMEMBER 2017 WILDFIRE EVACUATION
Joel Chandler and his wife, Tina, live in Santa Rosa's Larkfield Estates, where hundreds of homes burned two years ago.
They just moved in recently, only to be evacuated again. It's all too much, Tina told us. Everything about this is too much, especially the smell of smoke.
"The smell," Tina said. "The smell makes me nauseous."
When asked if part of this is mental, Tina said, "It's post traumatic stress. Many of our friends have it. This is a real thing."
Joel added, "It just feels like this is out of control. The same thing keeps happening over and over again. I know people have made improvements, but this is just not working."
He adds that he never did leave his house this time.
The big difference this time, said Joel, was time. For this, they had two days warning.
In 2017, they had 20 minutes.
KINCADE FIRE EVACUEE SAYS RV SAVED HIS FAMILY TWICE
The numbers keep on coming, now the latest 124 structures destroyed, including 57 homes, by the Kincade Fire. Many of those residents are staying in shelters along the North Bay.
Many of the evacuees are still waiting to see if they'll be able to go back home and, in some cases, to see if in fact they still have a physical home. The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds shelter reached its capacity point a couple days ago. So we drove to Petaluma, where many of the evacuees were sent.
When asked how they're doing, Santa Rosa evacuee Cricket Green said, "Tired, stressed and I want to go home but we are doing okay otherwise.."
When asked if she knows how her home's doing, she said, "I don't know anything, I just know that we can't go back now"
We met Cricket, Josh and Jacob Green outside of the fairgrounds, they were evacuated at 3 a.m. on Sunday. The flames where inching up to their home up on the hills in Santa Rosa.
"The entire horizon was just orange," Jacob said. "Like a bright orange glow and we could just watch the fire the whole night. Just waiting to get the alert."
The Green family used their RV as a bulldozer to run over trees and get a convoy of 10 family members out of the red zone area of the fire. After the 2017 fires, they thought they had seen it all. But now they're back here at a shelter holding on to hope that their home is still standing
"My mom there in the tent taking care of her cats," Josh said. "My son, my wife, my other son and his girlfriend are inside right now taking a nap. Yeah that's the circus."
He went on to say, "The wind (was) knocking everything over and we just grabbed everything we could to fit in here. Into the RV and into the cars and I just used this thing as a bulldozer. Going up the hill and pushing trees, power lines that came down. While everyone tailed behind me."
While gesturing to the RV, Josh said, "This thing has saved our lives twice."
FIREFIGHTERS FEAR KINCADE FIRE WILL REACH WINDSOR
Northern California firefighters during the night made an aggressive effort to attack a fire burning in Sonoma County's wine country, fearing it would reach the town of Windsor. The community's 28,000 residents have been evacuated.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Jonathan Cox said Monday that firefighters brought in what he called significant resources to fight the wildfire.
Ryan Walbrun of the National Weather Service said an improved weather outlook should help firefighters.
The fire started last week and has been fanned by extremely heavy winds.
