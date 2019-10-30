Kincade Fire grows to 76,825 acres, 30 percent contained as Red Flag Warning takes effect

Overnight, winds gusts hit 50-55 mph on peaks in the North Bay. The gusts will remain at 30-40 mph through the morning, but will taper to 10-20 mph range by noon. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. when wind speeds will be mostly below 10 mph. After the wind event, the weather will improve for the next five to seven days, but no rain is in the forecast any time soon.
In the lower elevations, CAL FIRE said the winds died down significantly this morning, especially along the Hwy 101 corridor. Firefighters said there were no new evacuations ordered overnight no new spot fires. Last night spot fires burned in northeast Sonoma County. The flare-ups were on Chalk Hill Rd, near Foothill Regional Park in Windsor.
The fire has destroyed 206 buildings, half of which were homes. More than 90,000 structures are being threatened with full containment expected next Thursday.
About 156,000 people remain under evacuation orders after about 30,000 people who had been evacuated were allowed home Monday. Re-population of the evacuation zones was paused yesterday due to the increased winds. Officials will meet later today to discuss possibly lifting some evacuations later today.
Two firefighters have been injured. One of the firefighters was flown to a hospital and is stable.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County available here. If you have any questions, officials urge you call 211.
KINCADE FIRE SPARES MIDDLETOWN
There was concern Wednesday morning that the strong winds could push the Kincade Fire north into Lake County.
The Kincade Fire looks big, but it is not roaring in many directions like we saw the first day of the fire, when the wind was really howling.
We are not experiencing wind right now in Middletown - the town feels calm and there's no smoke. It's just very cold.
The sheriff indicated Tuesday that they had a sense that the fire might leave Lake County alone.
"We're not looking at a bunch more spread. We're getting some good feedback from Cal Fire as far as their feelings on whether or not that fire is going to pose a threat or not," said Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin. "It's looking like it's probably not but, again, it's still out there, it still poses a danger. And we're going to have some changes in the wind."
There was a concern that this was going to move into Lake County, so they got aggressive -- looks like their efforts paid off.
This threat wasn't the only thing residents here have had to deal with. They also haven't had power -- many of them since Saturday.
School has been canceled, it is very cold and the sheriff has declared a state of emergency here.
Middletown residents say it was a tense, sleepless night as watched the Kincade fire burning above the town.
"I think anyone around here was on edge, it was a very scary situation," said resident Joe Myers.
"It honestly looked pretty scary last night. You could see the glow from my house. It was pretty close to my house," said Autumn Pyzer.
The #kindcadefire burning above Middletown in Lake County. The winds overnight were not as strong as predicted- the fire is holding. Middletown is calm and quiet. https://t.co/lnoefl3NGI pic.twitter.com/moS3QrL2Jf— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 30, 2019
But the predicted fierce winds never materialized. The fire did not make much of an advancement on the Eastern side, where firefighters staged an aggressive stance. Middletown was untouched.
"This morning I was kind of relieved. It didn't look as bad honestly because I didn't know if I had to evacuate," she said.
She still doesn't have power. PG&E shut it off on Friday and hasn't had it since. She has lost everything in her refrigerator and freezer, but she is trying to stay positive. "At this point it is just another day in California. I just live it day by day."
FIERCE FIREFIGHT EXPECTED AS SOME EVACUEES RETURN HOME
The Villagomez family is ready to leave if necessary. They live in Windsor, which is still under an evacuation order - but they ignored it.
Adam Villagomez said, "Our son is autistic so he's more comfortable staying home and we have a pet that is difficult-- so it's better we're at home."
They know this could be another dangerous night for flare-ups. The wind is expected to pick up and blow the flames north east.
Still, residents were allowed to return home in parts of western Sonoma County at their own risk.
Forestville resident Igor Rozov said, "It is open. I was evacuated for a couple days then they say lifted. I gotta go back home."
But re-population could come at a possible price.
CAL FIRE's Fred Woods said, "It's certainly a concern we don't want people getting in the way when we have to focus on evacuations and rescues versus fighting the fire."
The Sonoma County Sheriff also worries about risks associated with returning home.
Mark Essick said, "We want to caution to be vigilant because of the high winds we have branches down so please be aware of those hazards."
There have been three reports of looting but no arrests have been made.
This is just one reason the Scotts couldn't wait to get home tonight.
Sonoma County resident Heidi Scott said, "It was really hard, a lot of anxiety and unknowns so we're happy to be home with our family."
DRY CONDITIONS CHALLENGE THE FIREFIGHT
The blue and relatively clear skies near Healdsburg revealed what the Kincade fire has left in its destructive wake.
Alexander Valley is dotted with properties where the loss is extensive. For instance, along Chalk Hill Road, an equipment yard is totally gone, but the house that stands next to it appears completely fine.
The winners and losers here it seems are determined by which way the embers blow.
"We're at the time of year when we haven't seen any moisture in our fuel beds for an extended period of time," said Captain Adam Mitchell, with CalFire. "The fuels are critically dry. They are receptive to new fires as well as fire spread."
Along Highway 128 in Calistoga, the owners of the Oak Ridge Angus Ranch worked to corral their huge animals, the only survivors of the flames that destroyed nearly everything around them.
"The good news is, after we get through this wind event, things do look favorable for the next 5-7 days where we'll get into a more tranquil weather pattern," said Ryan Walburn, National Weather Service Meteorologist. "No rain in the forecast but also no more offshore wind events."
EVACUATED FARMWORKERS STRANDED
Approximately 300 vineyard workers reaping the devastating outcome of the Kincade fire. For at least four days, many of them have been feeling stuck in Cloverdale where they evacuated.
They have no food, gas, or power where they are at Citrus Fairgrounds.
"Un burrito eso vamos ha almorzar ahorita" (A burrito is our lunch), said vineyard worker, Gregorio Alvarez.
A chicken burrito is his first and only meal of the day.
The only help up here is coming from locals who took what they had in their fridge and cooked it up for everyone.
Non- profits like Lion Club, Kiwanis International, and California Human Development heard about the need here, and also came to help.
FAMILY OF 9 FORCED FROM HOMES INTO 1 RV
A family of nine is confined to living in one small RV while they wait to hear if their home survived the Kincade Fire.
17-year-old Paloma tells us they are staying strong, but it hasn't been easy, especially with her baby sisters - 3-years-old and 6-months-old - going to the hospital because they're sick from all the smoke.
Her brother, two sick sisters, dad, mom, two grandmothers, and a cat, are all cooped up until further notice at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
"We pray everything will be ok," said Isabel Garcia, Paloma's grandmother.
FIREFIGHTERS FEAR KINCADE FIRE WILL REACH WINDSOR
Northern California firefighters during the night made an aggressive effort to attack a fire burning in Sonoma County's wine country, fearing it would reach the town of Windsor. The community's 28,000 residents have been evacuated.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Jonathan Cox said Monday that firefighters brought in what he called significant resources to fight the wildfire.
Ryan Walbrun of the National Weather Service said an improved weather outlook should help firefighters.
The fire started last week and has been fanned by extremely heavy winds.
