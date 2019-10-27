Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. The blaze has burned 30,000 acres and is 10 percent contained.

RELATED: Kincade Fire mandatory evacuations expanded in Sonoma County

We are keeping track of the fire size and evacuation zones, and traffic in the area with this map:


Mandatory Evacuation Zones now include:



Zone 1: Geyserville
Zone 2: Knights Valley
Zone 3: Healdsburg and Windsor
Zone 4: Dry Creek Valley
Zone 5: Mark West, Larkfield, Wikiup
Zone 6: County jurisdiction of Porter Creek, Petrified Forrest, Calistoga and St. Helena Roads
Zone 7: Forestville, Guerneville, Duncans Mills, Jenner, Bodega Bay, Occidental
Zone 8: Sebastopol and Valley Ford
Zone 9: Coffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Rd/Steele Lane
Zone 10: West of 101 Road between Guerneville Road and Ludwig Avenue

Evacuation centers:



NOTE: All Petaluma evacuation shelters are at capacity and cannot accept additional evacuees at this time.

Santa Rosa Veterans Hall
1351 Maple Street, Santa Rosa

Petaluma Veterans Hall
1094 Petaluma Boulevard South

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma
175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

Petaluma Community Center
320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healdsburgwindsorsonomasanta rosawindevacuationfiresonoma countykincade fire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KINCADE FIRE
LIVE: Kincade Fire triggers new mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County
Kincade Fire rips through Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg
Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County: PHOTOS
Kincade Fire Update: Evacuation warnings expanded to include Santa Rosa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fires cause I-80 closure in Vallejo, evacuation of Cal Maritime
LIVE: Kincade Fire triggers new mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County
Kincade Fire rips through Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg
Evacuation orders in Oakley lifted, Clayton still in effect
Customers left in the dark as PG&E outages take effect
LIST: School closures due to Kincade Fire, PG&E Power Shut off
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Show More
PG&E power outage timeline
Kincade Fire: Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa evacuated due to threat from wildfire
Gov. Newsom gets emotional talking PG&E outages, Kincade Fire
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
More TOP STORIES News