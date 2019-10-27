Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones in Sonoma County

RELATED: Kincade Fire mandatory evacuations expanded in Sonoma County
We are keeping track of the fire size and evacuation zones, and traffic in the area with this map:
Mandatory Evacuation Zones now include:
Zone 1: Geyserville
Zone 2: Knights Valley
Zone 3: Healdsburg and Windsor
Zone 4: Dry Creek Valley
Zone 5: Mark West, Larkfield, Wikiup
Zone 6: County jurisdiction of Porter Creek, Petrified Forrest, Calistoga and St. Helena Roads
Zone 7: Forestville, Guerneville, Duncans Mills, Jenner, Bodega Bay, Occidental
Zone 8: Sebastopol and Valley Ford
Zone 9: Coffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Rd/Steele Lane
Zone 10: West of 101 Road between Guerneville Road and Ludwig Avenue
Evacuation centers:
NOTE: All Petaluma evacuation shelters are at capacity and cannot accept additional evacuees at this time.
Santa Rosa Veterans Hall
1351 Maple Street, Santa Rosa
Petaluma Veterans Hall
1094 Petaluma Boulevard South
Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma
175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma
Petaluma Community Center
320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
