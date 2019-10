Kincade Fire: Sonoma County remains at 21,900 acres, 5% containment

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say the Kincade Fire slowed down overnight and the weather is very calm and cool today. The blaze has burned 21,900 acres and remains at five percent containment.Firefighters are working with urgency, with many more arriving today. They are worried about the weekend forecast."Obviously we are concerned about the wind event this weekend and into Monday so they are taking advantage of this period of time today to take as much action and get as much containment on the fire as possible," said CAL FIRE spokesperson Tricia Austin.The fire has slowed down and they have stopped its forward progress but the evacuation order is still in place, frustrating some residents."The road is perfectly safe and it hasn't spread and we feel that we should be able to get in there," said a woman at a checkpoint who did not want to give her name."My daughter was down the hill when the fire started so she has no clothes no medicine-nothing-and they won't let her up," she said.Authorities did make an exception today. Vineyard workers were allowed in so they could tend to the grapes. The sheriff's office said the agriculture commissioner allowed the exception.ABC7 called the commissioner for comment but was told he is not available.According to a report filled by PG&E , they became aware of a "Transmission level" outages on their Geysers line. On site CAL FIRE personnel brought to PG&E's crew's attention what appeared to be a broken jumper on the same tower.About 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, including all of Geyserville. An evacuation warning has also been issued for northern Healdsburg. Evacuations are ordered for east of Geyserville in the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road.There is no sign that the evacuation order will be lifted anytime soon.There are 49 structures that have been destroyed including 21 homes and 28 outbuildings.Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state has secured a FEMA grant to help ensure resources fight the fire. The grant also enables local, state and tribal agencies to recover eligible costs. The grant will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.An evacuation center has been set up at Healdsburg Community Center and Sonoma County Veterans Building in Santa Rosa. The Healdsburg Community Center is at capacity, officials say. Residents with large animals are being advised to head to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. in Santa Rosa, according to the Red Cross.Officials said they may have to close Hwy 101 if necessary, but there is no indication that will need to happen at this time.The Kincade Fire comes a little more than two years after the catastrophic North Bay Fires in October 2017.