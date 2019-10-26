Kincade Fire: Sonoma County grows to 23,700 acres, 5% containment

CAL FIRE says there are no reports of fatalities and injuries.
Firefighters are working with urgency, with many more arriving today. They are worried about the weekend forecast.
"Obviously we are concerned about the wind event this weekend and into Monday so they are taking advantage of this period of time today to take as much action and get as much containment on the fire as possible," said CAL FIRE spokesperson Tricia Austin.
The fire has slowed down and they have stopped its forward progress but the evacuation order is still in place, frustrating some residents.
RELATED: Smoke smell grows stronger in San Francisco Bay Area due to Sonoma County wildfire
"The road is perfectly safe and it hasn't spread and we feel that we should be able to get in there," said a woman at a checkpoint who did not want to give her name.
"My daughter was down the hill when the fire started so she has no clothes no medicine-nothing-and they won't let her up," she said.
Authorities did make an exception today. Vineyard workers were allowed in so they could tend to the grapes. The sheriff's office said the agriculture commissioner allowed the exception.
ABC7 called the commissioner for comment but was told he is not available.
RELATED: Smoke from Kincade Fire could pose health hazards across San Francisco Bay Area
According to a report filled by PG&E, they became aware of a "Transmission level" outages on their Geysers line. On site CAL FIRE personnel brought to PG&E's crew's attention what appeared to be a broken jumper on the same tower.
About 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, including all of Geyserville. An evacuation warning has also been issued for northern Healdsburg. Evacuations are ordered for east of Geyserville in the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road.There is no sign that the evacuation order will be lifted anytime soon.
There are 49 structures that have been destroyed including 21 homes and 28 outbuildings.
RELATED: Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Kincade Fire evacuees, relief workers
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state has secured a FEMA grant to help ensure resources fight the fire. The grant also enables local, state and tribal agencies to recover eligible costs. The grant will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.
An evacuation center has been set up at Healdsburg Community Center and Sonoma County Veterans Building in Santa Rosa. The Healdsburg Community Center is at capacity, officials say. Residents with large animals are being advised to head to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. in Santa Rosa, according to the Red Cross.
RELATED: Sonoma County fairgrounds turns into safe haven for livestock during Kincade Fire
Officials said they may have to close Hwy 101 if necessary, but there is no indication that will need to happen at this time.
The Kincade Fire comes a little more than two years after the catastrophic North Bay Fires in October 2017.
Fear for those who live and work near the Kincade Fire
Just two years after dealing with a devastating wildfire, hundreds of residents are chased out again - some of them staying in shelters, praying that their homes and businesses will be just as they left them when they evacuated.
There's an eerie silence that moves in after the fire sweeps through - making the view even more heart breaking. Residents had to leave these homes in a hurry, and even those that were spared were forced to run for their lives. Tina Tavares recalls the power being out and crawling her way to the door early Thursday morning to get a frantic warning.
"When I opened the door, all you see is a silhouette of the person and he's going 'get out - fire - get out,'" Tavares said.
She and her husband packed up their dogs and came to the Red Cross Shelter at the Healdsburg Community Center.
"When I got here and the minute I stepped foot on the ground, it hit me- there's a fire and we could lose everything," she said.
So far, their home is okay. But everyone is worried about the winds picking up this weekend.
That includes vintners like Mark Blanchard. It's grape harvesting time and what should be a happy day is filled with worry.
"We don't know what's going to happen to the grapes still on the vine. We don't know the extent of possible smoke taint or problems with ash on the grapes," Blanchard said.
He's not only worried about the business. Mark and his wife live in Healdsburg, but something has changed since the fire in 2017. He now has an 8-month-old son to worry about.
"I'm scared he won't be able to breathe. I'm scared to sleep in my house tonight. I don't know if i'm going to," Blanchard said.
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.