Warriors' star Klay Thompson suffers injury to right leg, ESPN reports

It is not the news any Warriors fan wants to hear, especially as they made the second pick in the NBA draft tonight.
Klay Thompson reportedly injured himself during a workout Tuesday in Southern California.
ESPN reports Thompson will undergo tests to determine the severity.
This is not the same leg in which he tore his ACL, in the 2019 NBA Finals.
He's been rehabbing that for more than a year now, and the Warriors were optimistic Klay would be at full-strength and able to return for the upcoming season.
