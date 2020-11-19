Warriors' Klay Thompson has torn Achilles, will miss season, ESPN reports

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, PREVIOUS VERSION OF STORY BELOW.
Golden State Warriors' star Klay Thompson has suffered an injury to his right leg, ESPN reports.
It is not the news any Warriors fan wants to hear, especially as they made the second pick in the NBA draft tonight.
Klay Thompson reportedly injured himself during a workout Tuesday in Southern California.
ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne says the Warriors are worried it's an Achilles tendon injury, and that Thompson will take an MRI Thursday to find out.
Klay Thompson is having an MRI on his lower leg tomorrow morning. Everyone in Warriors land is very down, but hoping for the best. He felt pain in his lower leg—calf area— when he landed on it.— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 19, 2020
This is not the same leg in which he tore his ACL, in the 2019 NBA Finals.
He's been rehabbing that for more than a year now, and the Warriors were optimistic Klay would be at full-strength and able to return for the upcoming season.
Thompson's possible injury involves his lower right leg today, source tells ESPN. Again, his ACL had been on his left knee. https://t.co/V5JTcG9pBy— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020
