Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Klay Thompson has torn Achilles, will miss season, ESPN reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors' star Klay Thompson has suffered a torn Achilles in his right leg and will miss the season, sources tell ESPN.

Golden State Warriors' star Klay Thompson has suffered an injury to his right leg, ESPN reports.

It is not the news any Warriors fan wants to hear, especially as they made the second pick in the NBA draft tonight.

Klay Thompson reportedly injured himself during a workout Tuesday in Southern California.

ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne says the Warriors are worried it's an Achilles tendon injury, and that Thompson will take an MRI Thursday to find out.



This is not the same leg in which he tore his ACL, in the 2019 NBA Finals.

He's been rehabbing that for more than a year now, and the Warriors were optimistic Klay would be at full-strength and able to return for the upcoming season.



