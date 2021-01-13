Olympian swimming medalist Klete Keller charged with participating in deadly US Capitol riot

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.

An FBI complaint, citing screenshots from the video, asked that a warrant be issued charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Fact check: No, impeachment itself would not ban Trump from a 2024 presidential run
EMBED More News Videos

Elizabeth Schulze reports on the situation in Washington, DC.


The 38-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.

Messages seeing comment left with Keller and his sister, former Olympic swimmer Kalyn Keller, were not immediately returned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riotwashington d.c.swimmingolympicsus capitolu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Vice President Pence to visit CA naval air station Saturday
LIVE: Santa Clara Co. officials give update on vaccine rollout
CA allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce COVID-19 vaccines
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
CA congressman dons 'This mask is as useless as our governor' mask
Show More
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
SF doctors push for reopening schools by Feb.1
Report: More than $8B paid to criminals in CA EDD fraud
Red Cross in desperate need of blood donors
13 CA counties can exit stay-at-home order immediately
More TOP STORIES News